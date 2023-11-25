Jayden Epps (34 points) leads Georgetown past tough Jackson State

Jayden Epps notched his career high in points for the second straight game to lead Georgetown past visiting Jackson State 88-81 on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Epps scored 34 points, including 24 in the second half, to eclipse his previous career-best mark of 31 points, which he set in the Hoyas’ 88-83 overtime win over American last Sunday.

Georgetown (4-2) also used 22 points from Dontrez Styles, 13 from Jay Heath and 11 from Wayne Bristol Jr. to stave off the Tigers (1-6) in a contest that featured 18 lead changes and 12 ties.

Ken Evans scored 20 points to lead Jackson State, while Zeke Cook supplied 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan O’Neal chipped in 16 points and eight boards.

The Hoyas took the lead for good when Epps and Heath drilled 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to vault Georgetown ahead 73-70 with 7:41 left in the second half.

The Tigers kept within a possession for most of the next five minutes until Styles’ jumper at the 1:43 mark extended the Hoyas’ lead to 83-79. Jackson State managed one field goal in the game’s final two minutes as Epps tacked on four late free throws to seal Georgetown’s win.

The Hoyas drilled 13 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from distance to wash out the Tigers’ 38-26 advantage in points in the paint.

Neither team took command of a contested first half marked by 13 lead changes and six ties.

Jackson State found most of its points early on in the paint, while Georgetown drilled two 3-pointers as both sides entered the under-12 timeout tied at 15.

The Hoyas found their rhythm amid a string of six straight baskets that powered a 15-6 run, which Styles capped with a 3-pointer to push Georgetown’s lead to 30-24 at the 6:49 mark.

The Tigers quickly stiffened on defense amid an 8-0 surge that propelled Jackson State ahead by two with 4:22 left in the first half.

Epps’ triple slid the Hoyas in front 39-38 less than a minute before halftime. Cook’s second-chance layup prior to the buzzer swung the Tigers ahead 40-39 at the break.

–Field Level Media