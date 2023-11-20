jayden-epps-goes-off,-georgetown-tops-american-in-ot

Jayden Epps scored 31 points and Georgetown rallied from 11 points down late in the second half to defeat visiting American University 88-83 in overtime on Sunday in Washington.

The stubborn Eagles (2-3) were looking to upset the Hoyas (3-2) for the second straight season after a stunning 74-70 win last November.

Rowan Brumbaugh’s driving layup gave Georgetown an 86-83 lead with 1:03 left in overtime. After American’s Matt Mayock missed a 3-point attempt with 11 seconds remaining, Brumbaugh hit two free throws with 7 seconds left to ice it.

Dontrez Styles added 22 points and 11 rebounds for Georgetown and Brumbaugh finished with 13 points. Supreme Cook had 10.

Matt Rogers had 17 points and nine rebounds for American, while Elijah Stephens added 12 points and nine assists. Geoff Sprouse and Lincoln Ball also scored 12.

Epps scored the final 14 points of the second half for the Hoyas with four 3-pointers in the last 2:17, including a corner three that tied the score 76-76 with 5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Epps hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to pull the Hoyas within 75-73. Colin Smalls hit one of two free throws and American led 76-73 with 15 seconds left before Epps struck again.

The Hoyas trailed by 11 with 6:19 remaining, but Epps’ three free throws pulled the Hoyas within 62-55 with 4:59 remaining. Lorenzo Donadio’s 3-pointer pushed American’s lead back to 10.

Cook’s putback layup pulled the Hoyas within 65-57 at the 4:01 mark and Wayne Bristol Jr.’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to five points. After an American turnover, Styles scored off Bristol’s offensive rebound and the Hoyas were within 65-62 with 3:08 left.

Moments later, an Epps 3-pointer got Georgetown with two, but Stephens’ free throws made it 69-65.

Epps’ layup again pulled the Hoyas within two before Mayock’s two free throws made it 71-67 at the 1:07 mark.

Epps responded once more, hitting a long three to pull the Hoyas within 71-70. Rogers hit one free throw, missed the second but got his own rebound and put it in while being fouled. The ensuing foul shot made it 75-70.

Sprouse’s 3-pointer made it 34-31 Eagles with 4:14 remaining in the first half, but Georgetown scored the final four points to take a one-point lead into halftime.

