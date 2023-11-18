jaylen-henderson-lifts-texas-a&m-past-abilene-christian

Jaylen Henderson passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns, Rueben Owens ran for 106 yards and another score and Texas A&M’s defense did the rest in a 38-10 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (7-4) were playing their first game under interim coach Elijah Robinson, who took over for the rest of the season after Jimbo Fisher was fired on Sunday.

Henderson, making his second start in place of the injured Conner Weigman, completed 16 of 23 passes. Moose Muhammad III had 104 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Aggies.

Abilene Christian (5-6), an FCS program, amassed just 242 total yards. Maverick McIvor threw for 149 yards and Jay’Veon Sunday rushed for 87.

The Wildcats stunned A&M early when Cirby Coheley intercepted Henderson’s pass that was tipped and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead at the 13:04 mark of the opening quarter. The Aggies responded by moving 75 yards in six plays to Owens’ 7-yard TD run that tied the game with 10:20 to play in the first.

Texas A&M took the lead via a 34-yard field goal by Randy Bond with 7:59 to play in the second quarter after a six-play, 33-yard drive. The Aggies expanded their advantage to 17-7 with a 13-yard Henderson-to-Noah Thomas scoring pass to cap a 10-play, 75-yard march with 3:26 remaining in the first half.

A&M outgained the Wildcats 213-103 in the first half with the majority built on Henderson’s 134 passing yards.

The Aggies took it right to Abilene Christian on the opening possession of the third quarter, with Henderson passing 49 yards for Muhammad for a score and a 24-7 lead with 12:39 to play in the quarter.

Abilene Christian cut the A&M lead to 27-10 on a 40-yard field goal by Kyle Ramsey in the first minute of the fourth quarter. The Aggies answered with a 3-yard TD run by David Bailey Jr. with 5:25 to play and a 13-yard scoring pass from Marcel Reed to Jaden Platt with 56 seconds remaining.

Texas A&M concludes its regular season on Nov. 25 at No. 15 LSU.

–Field Level Media