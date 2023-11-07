jaylin-sellers-helps-ucf-tip-off-season-with-win-over-fiu

Jaylin Sellers scored 23 points and Darius Johnson added 15 to help power UCF to an 85-62 season-opening victory against visiting Florida International on Monday night in Orlando, Fla.

Shemarri Allen had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for the Knights (1-0), who are playing their first season as members of the Big 12 Conference.

Sellers, who played the past two years at Ball State, had six rebounds and sank 8 of 15 shots. Omar Payne also had six rebound to go with four points.

Dashon Gittens led with 11 points, Petar Krivokapic scored 10 and Jayden Brewer and Javaunte Hawkins each contributed nine for the Panthers (0-1), who shot 17-of-47 (36.2 percent) overall and 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range.

Brewer also had six rebounds for the Panthers, whose only lead came when Krivokapic nailed a layup for the game’s first points.

UCF outscored FIU 46-26 in the paint and 20-5 in second-chance points. The Knights shot 50 percent overall (31-of-62).

Both teams exhibited first-game sloppiness as FIU committed 24 turnovers and UCF had 18, including 13 in the second half.

Allen, in his first game after transferring from UMKC, scored seven points in a 10-2 run during the first 3:49 of the second half as UCF went ahead 53-23.

FIU got no closer than 19 points the rest of the way.

Sellers scored 12 points and Johnson had 11 to help UCF build a 43-21 halftime lead. The Knights scored 11 points off 14 FIU turnovers and held the Golden Panthers to 25 percent (5-of-20) shooting.

Five different Knights scored during a 18-3 run over 5:43 that opened a 36-19 lead with 2:20 remaining in the half.

Johnson’s 3-pointer 16 seconds before halftime capped UCF’s 7-0 period-ending spurt.

UCF improved to 12-2 in home openers at Addition Financial Arena.

