jeremy-roach-pulls-out-of-nba-draft,-returning-to-duke

Jeremy Roach is returning to Duke for his senior season and withdrawing his name from the NBA draft, he said Monday.

“Duke nation I’m not done yet year 4…,” he posted on Instagram.

The return of Roach gives Duke a deep roster, complemented by fellow guard Tyrese Proctor, big man Kyle Filipowski, wing Mark Mitchell and a 2023 recruiting class made up of four five-star players.

The 6-foot-2 Roach completed his third season with the Blue Devils in March, finishing second on the team with 13.6 points per game. He started 30 of 32 games for Duke, which was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The team captain, Roach has career averages of 9.6 points and 2.9 assists in 80 games. He has shot 41.7 percent from the field in his career.

