jerrick-gibson,-no.-2-rb-in-2024,-commits-to-texas

Texas landed a commitment Saturday from Jerrick Gibson, ranked as the nation’s No. 2 running back in the 2024 class on the 247Sports composite.

Gibson, a 5-foot-10 back who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced his commitment during an official visit in Austin. The four-star prospect chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Tennessee and Miami after official visits with all three this month.

“Just where his heart was,” Gibson’s father, Victor Jenkins, told 247Sports about Texas.

“Just the development, especially for his position, they develop well. I feel like I can leave him there and not have to worry about anything.”

Taylor Tatum from Longview, Texas, is the No. 1 running back in the class. He has yet to commit.

With Gibson’s pledge, Texas has its sixth 2024 commit.

–Field Level Media