Jim Boeheim talks retirement after Syracuse’s season ends

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim spoke about his possible retirement after Wednesday’s 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC tournament.

“I gave my retirement speech last week and nobody picked up on it,” Boeheim, 78, told reporters.

He added that his retirement decision “is up to the university,” but he didn’t say if he would like to coach another season.

Syracuse finished 17-15 and hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons.

The Orange haven’t won 20 games in a season since 2018-19.

In his 47-year career at Syracuse that includes a national title (2003), five Final Fours and 35 NCAA Tournament appearances, there have been only two other times that Boeheim’s teams missed the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.

Boeheim is 1,116-440 at Syracuse over those 47 seasons.

