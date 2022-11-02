Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat hand Warriors 116-109 defeat; Free highlights and stats

MIAMI, FL —— Jimmy Butler scored five late points, including a three-point go-ahead play with 1:48 left and the Miami Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-109 Monday night (2). The game stats, free video highlights and report from the FTX Arena here in Miami. [ESPN Box Score]

Bulter, who shot 6 of 17 overall from the field, finished 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a well balanced performance for the Heat (3-5) who had lost two in a row entering this game, including a 123-110 defeat to the Warriors on Oct. 27.

Max Strus scored 24 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for Miami, as the teams split their two-game series 1-1. Duncan Robinson scored 17 points in a reserved role and Kyle Lowry ended with 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the win.

Golden State Warriors were led by a triple-double from Stephen Curry, who had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. With Monday night’s defeat, the Warriors (3-5) dropped their third straight and are 0-4 on the road.

Andrew Wiggins added 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks and Klay Thompson scored 19 for Golden State, which also lost to Phoenix, Charlotte, and Detroit on the road this season.

Miami Heat 116 Beat Golden State Warriors 109

GOLDEN STATE (109)

D.Green 2/3 0-0 5, Wiggins 8-12 1-2 21, Looney 2-2 0-0 4, Curry 7-14 5-5 23, Thompson 7-19 1-1 19, J.Green 4-11 1-1 9, Jerome 2-4 2-2 8, Wiseman 2-4 1-2 5, Moody 2-5 0-0 6, Poole 3-10 2-4 9. Totals 39-84 13-17 109.

MIAMI (116)

Butler 6-17 9-9 23, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Adebayo 8-15 3-3 19, Herro 1-4 0-0 2, Lowry 5-10 0-0 13, Robinson 6-10 0-0 17, Strus 8-17 4-4 24, Dedmon 2-4 4-4 9, Vincent 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-88 20-20 116.

3-Point Goals–Golden State Warriors 18-49 (Wiggins 4-7, Curry 4-10, Thompson 4-12, Jerome 2-4, Moody 2-5, D.Green 1-2, Poole 1-7, J.Green 0-2), Miami Heat 16-42 (Robinson 5-8, Strus 4-10, Lowry 3-8, Butler 2-7, Martin 1-2, Dedmon 1-3, Vincent 0-4). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Golden State Warriors 41 (Curry 13), Miami Heat 39 (Vincent 8). Assists–Golden State Warriors 31 (Curry 13), Miami Heat 32 (Lowry 9). Total Fouls–Golden State Warriors 22, Miami Heat 16. A–19,600 (19,600)