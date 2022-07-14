DURHAM – The Duke men’s basketball program will face Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden, headlining the 2022 Jimmy V Men’s Classic. The doubleheader, which also features a matchup between Texas and Illinois, will be televised by ESPN.

Duke is unbeaten in three previous appearances in the Jimmy V Classic, having defeated Kentucky in East Rutherford, N.J., in both 1998 and 2001, and Florida in 2016 at MSG.

READ ALSO: How to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Jimmy V Classic 2022 Schedule

Men: Duke vs. Iowa and Texas vs. Illinois – Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden

Women: UConn at Notre Dame and Virginia Tech at Tennessee – Sunday, Dec. 4 at campus sites

The Duke-Iowa matchup features programs that have combined for 72 NCAA Tournament appearances, with the Blue Devils beating the Hawkeyes head-to-head in the 1991 and 1992 tournaments. Duke has won seven of the eight meetings in the all-time series, but the programs have not met since 2001.

“The Jimmy V Classic is a staple of the college basketball season, and Duke is honored to be a part of it once again,” said head coach Jon Scheyer . “Jim Valvano meant so much to college basketball and his legacy endures with these events that assist the V Foundation in its fight against cancer. We’re excited for the opportunity to play Iowa at MSG. They’ve had such a consistently strong program under Fran McCaffery and this will be a great test for us.”

Iowa was 26-10 last season, won the Big Ten Tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament for the 28th time in the program’s history. McCaffery has reached the NCAA Tournament in six of his 12 seasons as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.

Under Scheyer entering his first year as Duke’s head coach, the Blue Devils are coming off a 32-7 season, winning the ACC regular season title and reaching the Final Four for the 17th time in the program’s 44th NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men’s classic began in 1995 and is in its 28th year – 19th at Madison Square Garden. The doubleheader is part of ESPN’s V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $155 million dollars for the V Foundation. In 2021, V Week raised $13.35 million, surpassing the previous high of $8.8 million in 2019.

Tickets for the men’s doubleheader will go on sale this fall. First priority and access to the best seats will be offered to fans who sign up for the pre-sale through Fevo.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded more than $260 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Event proceeds benefit cancer research funded by the V Foundation. The Foundation awards game-changing grants through a competitive process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Committee. For more information on the V Foundation, please visit v.org.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.