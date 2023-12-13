jonas-aidoo-(29-points)-lifts-no.-12-vols-past-georgia-southern

Jonas Aidoo scored 21 of his career-high 29 points in the first half and finished with 11 rebounds to fuel No. 12 Tennessee to a 74-56 victory over Georgia Southern on Tuesday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Aidoo, a junior, made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and 8 of 11 from the foul line to send the Volunteers (7-3) to their third straight win and their 26th straight nonconference home victory.

Dalton Knecht and Tobe Awaka each collected seven points and six rebounds for Tennessee, which secured a 49-21 lead entering halftime. The total accounted for the most points in a first half by the Volunteers this season.

Tennessee enjoyed decisive advantages in points in the paint (40-22) and fastbreak points (17-5). The Volunteers also blocked seven shots.

Derrick Harris Jr. scored 13 points off the bench for the Eagles (0-10), who stayed competitive due in large part to their 19 offensive rebounds. Georgia Southern, however, shot a paltry 27.1 percent from the floor (19 of 70).

Aidoo set the tone early, scoring the first 10 points of the game. Georgia Southern attempted to rally by scoring five of the next seven points before Tennessee scored nine straight points to take a 21-5 lead.

The Volunteers didn't take their foot of gas, however. Jordan Gainey and Freddie Dilione V each made a 3-pointer as Tennessee finished the opening stanza with a flourish.

The Eagles attempted to rally to begin the second half, as Nate Brafford made a pair of layups and Tyren Moore and Eren Banks each sank a 3-pointer to trim the Volunteers' lead to 53-31.

Harris converted from beyond the arc to bring Georgia Southern within 63-50 with 7:05 to play. Tennessee, however, ignited an 9-0 run to effectively keep the Eagles at bay.

The Volunteers will oppose North Carolina State on Saturday in San Antonio, the same day the Eagles play host to UNC Wilmington.

--Field Level Media

