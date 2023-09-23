jordan-waters-helps-no.-18-duke-trounce-uconn

No. 18 Duke’s defense dominated and running back Jordan Waters ran for two touchdowns in a 41-7 victory against host Connecticut on Saturday at East Hartford, Conn

Quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 248 yards on 23-of-34 passing with a touchdown as Duke took control in the second quarter on the way to setting up a showdown with visiting Notre Dame next weekend.

Leonard also scored on a run as the Blue Devils (4-0) won their first four games for the first time since 2018.

Duke’s defense also got into the scoring act, with defensive tackle DeWayne Carter recovering a third-quarter fumble for a touchdown.

UConn (0-4) had 203 yards of total offense, with 108 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Huskies quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson was 13-for-28 for 114 yards in the air, though he ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the waning seconds.

Leonard was Duke’s top rusher with 30 on four carries. Waters has multiple touchdown runs in three games this season.

Victor Rosa gained 68 yards on 14 carries for the Huskies.

The Blue Devils opened a 27-0 halftime lead.

Duke needed to go only 44 yards for its first touchdown, with Waters running in from 1 yard out.

Todd Pelino’s 50-yard field goal began the second quarter scoring. He booted a 40-yarder on the last play of the half, but in between those field goals the Blue Devils tacked on two touchdowns.

Waters ran 10 yards for a touchdown on the first play following a UConn fumble. Leonard’s 3-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play 49-yard drive.

After Carter’s fumble recovery for a touchdown, the Blue Devils stretched the lead to 41-0 with 3:01 left in the third quarter on Leonard’s 22-yard pass to Jordan Moore. Moore ended up with a team-high 86 receiving yards on eight catches.

UConn lost to another Atlantic Coast Conference team at home in last month’s season opener vs. North Carolina State.

