Jota gives Liverpool 1-0 over Burnley

Liverpool lead Burnley 1-0 at halftime in the English Premier League match at Anfield with Diogo Jota providing the go-ahead goal so far.

Jota, back in the lineup this season after recovering from injury, give the home side the lead with a well-guided header in the 18th minute from a cross off the left side by Konstantinos “Kostas” Tsimikas.

Mo Salah had the ball in the back of the next in the 26th minute for a 2-0, lead, but his goal was later disallowed by VAR after he was ruled offside.

The goal scored by Jota to opening the account for Liverpool today was his first Premier League goal at Anfield since November 2020 versus Leicester, according to Opta Stats. The report noted that each of his previous six goals in the competition had come away from home.

Liverpool enter today’s game with a 66 percent chance to pick up the three points at home. The Reds are 45 minutes away from accomplishing the bookmarks’ pre-game odds.