Jota, Mane lift Liverpool to 2-0 win over Burnley

LIVERPOOL — Liverpool stayed undefeated this season with another quality performance after cruising to a 2-0 victory over a spirited Burnley side for a second straight win in the new English Premier League season at Anfield on Saturday (21).

The Reds collected their second victory of the season after goals from Diogo Jata and Sadio Mane scored on either side of 45 minutes on Matchday 2 in the league.

Liverpool took the lead in the 18th minute when Jota headed home a Kostas Tsimikas’ inch-perfect cross past Nick Pope to break the deadlock. Mo Salah also had the back in the back of the net in the first half, but the forward’s effort was ruled out by VAR after he was called for being offside in the buildup play.

ALSO READ: Jota gives Liverpool 1-0 over Burnley

The home side grabbed a second goal on the day through Mane, who netted his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool at Anfield in his 84th home appearance for the club.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s side had caused Liverpool plenty of problems, but the hosts showed their clinical edge in front of the goal to finish the day with six points in the bag of two games.

For Burnley, despite a promising performance at times, they start the season with back-to-back defeats, leaving Dyche with plenty to think about even at this early stage of the campaign.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had 42 passes in the opposition half, with 12 crosses and seven created chances and one assist, was named Man of the Match. All in all, Alexander-Arnold ended with 101 touches.

Liverpool v Burnley

Player ratings

Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (9), Matip (7), Van Dijk (8), Tsimikas (8), Henderson (7), Keita (7), Mane (8), Jota (7), Elliott (7), Salah (7).



Subs: Thiago (n/a), Firmino (n/a), Gomez (n/a).



Burnley: Pope (6), Lowton (7), Mee (6), Tarkowski (6), Taylor (7), Gudmundsson (6), Brownhill (6), Cork (6), McNeil (7), Barnes (6), Wood (7).



Subs: Rodriguez (n/a), Pieters (n/a).



Man of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold.