Julian Reese, Maryland overwhelm Rider

Julian Reese had a double-double by halftime and Maryland cruised to a 103-76 victory against overmatched Rider on Tuesday night in College Park, Md.

Reese finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals, and made 14 of 17 from the free-throw line. Jahmir Young contributed 22 points and five assists as Maryland (4-3) won its third straight, all at home over mid-major foes.

The Terrapins also got 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting from Indiana transfer Jordan Geronimo, who goes against his former team on Friday when the Terrapins meet the Hoosiers in their Big Ten opener.

Mervin James scored 28 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Rider (1-5) of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Corey McKeithan scored 13 points and Tariq Ingraham added 11 points and six rebounds for the Broncs.

Rider hung close through the first nine minutes, trailing 20-16, before Maryland took control with a 19-2 run.

The Terrapins, who entered with a 21.4 percent accuracy rate from 3-point range, eased their shooting woes by hitting 8 of 20 (40 percent) from deep. Young made 4 of 7 of his 3-point attempts and in the first half, and Jamie Kaiser Jr. hit treys on consecutive possessions.

Maryland made 57.9 percent of its shots overall while Rider hit 45.9 percent from the floor and 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from distance. The Terrapins committed just six turnovers, compared to 15 for the Broncs.

Young highlighted Maryland’s 19-2 spree in the first half with a 3-pointer, followed immediately by a steal and feed to Geronimo for a fast-break layup.

When Young finished off the run with a pair of free throws, Maryland was up 39-18.

From there, the Terrapins continued to build on their lead, thriving at the free-throw line. During one stretch, 12 of their points came consecutively on free throws on their way to a 54-27 lead at the break.

In the second half, Maryland’s lead maxed out at 31 points when Young hit a 3-pointer with 14:26 left to give the Terrapins a 68-37 advantage.

With 1:59 left, Mady Traore, who entered with 12 points in his college career at New Mexico State and Maryland, scored to put the Terrapins into triple digits for the first time since beating Wingate 100-58 in January of 2021.

–Field Level Media