Julien Alfred runs 21.91; Thompson-Herah upset at Tom Jones Invitational

Julien Alfred of St. Lucia Shines with a World-Leading Time in Women’s Collegiate 200-Meter Race

GAINESVILLE, Florida, USA (April 14) – Julien Alfred, a senior from Texas, posted a remarkable time of 21.91 seconds (+1.8 m/s) in the women’s collegiate 200-meter race at the 2023 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational on Friday. The event was held at the James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Alfred broke her own previous outdoor personal best and St. Lucia national record of 22.46 seconds, which she set last May in Lubbock, Texas.

Alfred’s time was the fastest by a collegiate woman this season and now ranks second all-time among college women’s sprinters. In the first of the 12 heats, she broke the previous track record of 21.96 seconds set last year by LSU’s Favour Ofili.

In the second section, Alfred’s teammate Lanae Thomas won with a wind-aided time of 22.30 seconds (+3.6 m/s), making her the second-best performer overall today from all the sections. Read more: When is the 2023 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational and how to watch it?

McKenzie Long of Ole Miss finished second to Alfred in 22.31 seconds, with Texas’ Rhasidat Adeleke (22.34) and Kevona Davis (22.47) also posting impressive times.

Elaine Thompson-Herah Stunned

In the Olympic Development women’s 200m event, Melissa Jefferson caused an upset by beating Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Jefferson, a world 4x100m relay gold medalist, won in 23.02 seconds (+1.8 m/s).

Thompson-Herah, the third-fastest woman all-time in the event and a two-time Olympic champion, was in the lead coming off the curve, but Jefferson chased her down with about 30 meters left in the race.

Thompson-Herah finished second with a time of 23.23 seconds, followed by Felicia Brown Edwards in third place with 23.42 seconds. Maia McCoy and Edidiong Odiong rounded out the top five, posting respective times of 23.53 and 23.54 seconds.