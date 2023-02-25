Julien Alfred runs 6.97, smashes collegiate 60m record at Big 12 Championship

Lubbock, Texas – On Saturday, the 2023 Big 12 Indoor Championships took place in Lubbock, Texas, where Julien Alfred of Texas delivered a stunning performance in the women’s 60m event. Alfred broke her own collegiate record of 7.00 seconds, clocking in at an impressive 6.97 seconds in the final.

Alfred had given a hint of her form in the heats on Friday evening, clocking in at 7.03 seconds, but she returned in the final with a blazing run, stunning the competition and improving both the meeting and Sports Performance Centre records.

Rosemary Chukwuma from Texas Tech came second with a time of 7.17, followed by Ezinne Abba from Texas who clocked the same time for the bronze medal.

In the men’s event, Terrence Jones from Texas Tech posted a time of 6.48 seconds to secure the Big 12 title, leading Texas Tech to a sweep of the top four places. Jones, who didn’t get off to the best start, accelerated through the middle of the race and even had enough time to celebrate before crossing the finish line.

Don’dre Swint came second with a time of 6.57, followed by Caleb Dean and Courtney Lindsey, both from Texas Tech, with times of 6.58 and 6.59, respectively.