July 21 Tokyo Olympic Games TV and live streaming schedule

July 20, 2021
    Tokyo Olympic Games Schedule

    Here is the schedule and how to watch all the action from the games that will take place at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday, July 23. Fans, mostly those in the United States will be able to see the television and live streaming broadcast networks for the Olympic coverage each day.

    Below is the schedule and networks providing the TV and webcasting, but please don’t forget to visit NBC’s schedule for the full broadcasting details, which will also include any changes that were made on the spot. You can find the complete listing by clicking here.

    Wednesday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

    • TV channels: NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel
    • Live streams: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App, fuboTV
    • Follow the action using your Amazon FireTV, Firestick, high-end mobile device, Roku, Apple TV, laptop and more!

    USA Network

    4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer pregame show
    4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — United States vs. Sweden
    7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Australia vs. New Zealand

    NBCSN

    2 a.m. to 4 a.m.: Softball — Mexico vs. Canada
    4 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Women’s soccer — China vs. Brazil

    6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Japan vs. Canada

    8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Softball — United States vs. Canada

    11 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Softball — Japan vs. Mexico

    Olympic Channel

    3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Great Britain vs. Chile
    7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Women’s Soccer — Netherlands vs. Zambia

    Telemundo

    4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer pregame show
    4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Women’s soccer — United States vs. Sweden

    Universo

    3 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer pregame show
    3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Great Britain vs. Chile
    6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Japan vs. Canada

