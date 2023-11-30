Justin Hill’s late shot lifts Georgia past Florida State

Justin Hill scored 13 points and swished a game-winning jumper from just inside the 3-point line to lift Georgia to a 68-66 comeback win over host Florida State on Wednesday night at Tallahassee, Fla.

The Bulldogs (4-3) rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Seminoles (4-2) in a game that was part of the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Hill shot 5-for-10 from the floor and was one of four Georgia players, who scored in double figures.

After holding the ball near the top of the key, Hill drew a 1-on-1 matchup and pulled up for the game-winner with just under three seconds left. A desperation full-court heave by FSU at the buzzer by Chandler Jackson sailed wide of the basket.

Silas Demary Jr. totaled 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while RJ Melendez totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jabri Abdur-Raheem also had 12 points.

Florida State, which was led by Darin Green Jr.’s 21 points, including four 3-pointers, appeared to be in control of the game after using a 16-3 run to take a 61-44 lead.

But the Bulldogs rallied behind Demary and Melendez’s aggressiveness attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line.

Georgia used a 20-2 run and took a 64-63 lead when Abdur-Rahim hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:29 left. De’Ante Green’s layup put Florida State back in front 65-64 with 2:07 left. Frank Anselem-Ibe hit a pair of free throws to put Georgia ahead 66-65 with 56.9 left.

De’Ante Green, who finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, was then fouled on a put back off a missed shot at the rim by Chandler Jackson and hit one of two free throws with 27.3 seconds left to tie the game at 66.

Both teams shot under 30 percent in the first half, but Georgia shot 48.4 percent in the second half and finished with 17 points off turnovers.

With 18:19 left in the second half, Russel Tchewa was called for a flagrant 2 foul resulting in an automatic ejection after he took De’Ante Green down hard to the floor battling for a loose ball.

–Field Level Media