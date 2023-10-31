k-state-suspends-nae’qwan-tomlin-indefinitely-after-arrest

Kansas State suspended forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin indefinitely after he was arrested over the weekend for disorderly conduct and brawling, coach Jerome Tang announced Monday.

Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar in Manhattan, Kan., and released on $750 bond, according to the arrest report.

“I have indefinitely suspended Nae’Qwan Tomlin for not living up to the expectations we require of our players,” Tang said in a statement. “Although he is not with the team, he is still part of our family, and we will do what (we) can to support him as he moves through this process.”

In his first year with the Wildcats last season, Tomlin started 36 games and averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest as K-State went to the Elite Eight.

Those numbers make Tomlin the leading scorer and rebounder returning from that tournament darling, which lost stars Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson to graduation.

Kansas State opens the new season on Nov. 6 with a game in Las Vegas against No. 21 Southern California.

