Kam Jones, Tyler Kotek lift No. 6 Marquette past St. John’s

March 4, 2023
    Kam Jones scored 23 points and Big East player of the year candidate Tyler Kolek collected 18 points and 10 assists as No. 6 Marquette posted a 96-94 victory over visiting St. John’s on Saturday in Milwaukee.

    The Golden Eagles (25-6, 17-3 Big East) also received 14 points from Stevie Mitchell, 13 points and seven assists from Oso Ighodaro and 10 points from Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

    Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 25 points to lead St. John’s (17-14, 7-13). Posh Alexander contributed 18 points, David Jones had 17, O’Mar Stanley added 15 and Joel Soriano recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds.

    St. John’s went on a 10-2 run in the final minute including three 3-pointers, one of which including a foul on the shot.

    With the Red Storm down two, David Joplin missed two free throws for Marquette and Stanley got fouled on the other end. He made the first and missed the second, leading to a Marquette rebound and, subsequently, the victory.

    Marquette got out to a strong lead early on in the first half, going up by as many as 19 points following 23-2 run.

    St. John’s was not out of it, though, going on a 14-3 spurt and then an 8-0 run to bring the deficit down to four.

    The Golden Eagles went into halftime with a 53-47 lead despite Addae-Wusu sinking a shot from well beyond half court as the buzzer sounded.

    The second half continued to be a dogfight for Marquette as St. John’s was able to bring the deficit down to two points, 75-73, with just over five minutes to go. While Marquette pushed its lead back to double digits, the end of this game was a wild one.

    –Field Level Media

