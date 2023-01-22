Kam Pringle, No. 1 tackle in 2024, commits to South Carolina

South Carolina received a commitment Sunday from Kam Pringle, considered the top offensive tackle recruit in the Class of 2024.

Pringle, a native of Dorchester, S.C., chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State and Tennessee.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Pringle — who’s listed at 6-foot-7, 338 pounds — is the No. 1 offensive tackle, No. 1 prospect in South Carolina and No. 46 prospect overall in 2024.

“It’s close to home. It’s convenient,” Pringle said on Instagram Live, per 247Sports. “Coach (Shane) Beamer is doing great things. He was recruiting me really hard lately and put his best foot forward.”

South Carolina is coming off an 8-5 campaign in Beamer’s second year in charge. The Gamecocks finished the regular season by beating then-No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 8 Clemson back-to-back, dashing both opponents’ College Football Playoff hopes. The Gamecocks then lost to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, 45-38.

