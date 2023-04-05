Kansas All-American F Jalen Wilson declares for NBA draft

First-team All-American forward Jalen Wilson of Kansas declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Wilson made his announcement via a video posted to Twitter, saying at the end, “I am declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Wilson, the Big 12 Player of the Year, averaged a conference-best 20.1 points this season. He also averaged 8.3 rebounds and posted 12 double-doubles.

“This magical place has changed my life forever and I will always be appreciative of playing with Kansas across my chest,” Wilson said. “No matter where life takes me next, I will always have a home in Lawrence.

“I want to thank coach (Bill) Self for believing in me to represent this school proudly on and off the court and for teaching me the tools to become the greatest player I could be.”

Wilson won the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward among the many honors he has received.

Wilson ranks 27th in Kansas history with 1,475 career points and 14th with 802 rebounds. He is ninth with 28 doubles-doubles.

Self said earlier Wednesday that he has been recruiting with the belief Wilson would join guard Gradey Dick in declaring for the draft.

Wilson is expected to be selected in the second half of the first round.

