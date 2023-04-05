kansas’-bill-self-‘positive’-he’ll-return-after-health-scare

Bill Self confirmed Wednesday that he will return to coach Kansas next season following a heart procedure that kept him out of the NCAA Tournament.

“I am 100 percent positive I will be coaching this upcoming season at the University of Kansas, and hopefully many beyond that,” he told reporters.

Self, 60, said he is working on developing a healthier lifestyle and that his energy level is back to where it was prior to last month’s health scare and brief hospitalization.

“I’m taking it serious for the first time in my life,” he said.

Self went to the hospital on March 8 after complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. He was admitted on March 8 and “underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for treatment of blocked arteries,” according to the university.

He did not coach Kansas at the Big 12 tournament or the NCAA Tournament, where the top-seeded Jayhawks lost to Arkansas in the second round while under the direction of interim coach Norm Roberts.

Self has compiled a 580-132 record since taking over at KU in 2003, leading the program to four Final Fours and a pair of national championships (2008, 2022).

–Field Level Media