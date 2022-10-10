Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders inactive players for tonight

KANSAS CITY —— Running back Ronald Jones is among the players inactive tonight for the Kansas City Chiefs when they host the Las Vegas Raiders for the Monday Night Football showdown here at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite the optimism surrounding a possible return for kicker Harrison Butker, he will not play tonight for Kansas City and will miss the fourth straight game with a sprained ankle. Read More: How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN?

Also on the Chiefs inactive player list is defensive end Mike Danna, who is still out with a calf injury. Danna missed two games. Trey Smith is also out tonight which sees the 23-year-old guard out of the lineup for the first time since joining Kansas City last year.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive ends Mike Danna, Benton Whitley, and Joshua Kaindoh are also inactive for the Chiefs (3-1).

Meanwhile, linebacker Jayon Brown and running back Brittain Brown are among the inactive players for the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) which won once in the opening four games after starting the season with three straight defeats.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Inactive Players

Chiefs inactive players for tonight’s game against the Raiders: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, DE Benton Whitley, DE Joshua Kaindoh, G Trey Smith

Raiders inactive players for tonight’s game at Kansas City Chiefs: LB Jayon Brown, DT Johnathan Hankins, TE Foster Moreau, RB Brittain Brown, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Matthew Butler.