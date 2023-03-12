Kansas coach Bill Self released from hospital

Kansas head coach Bill Self was released from the hospital Sunday and will rejoin his Jayhawks team next week.

The expectation is that Self will coach the Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament.

Self, 60, underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for treatment of blocked arteries, the school said. The school denied late last week that Self had a heart attack.

Self “arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8, complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns,” Kansas said in a statement.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts ran the team during the Big 12 tournament with Self hospitalized.

Kansas (27-7) lost by 20 points to Texas in the Big 12 tournament championship game Saturday night. The Jayhawks are still expected to claim a No. 1 seed.

