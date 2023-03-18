kansas-coach-bill-self-to-miss-second-round-game

Kansas head coach Bill Self will miss his team’s second-round game of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, less than a week after he was discharged from the hospital following a heart procedure.

Norm Roberts will lead the No. 1 Jayhawks (28-7) against No. 8 Arkansas (21-13) in West Region action in Des Moines, Iowa.

Roberts will be coaching his fifth straight game. The Jayhawks defeated No. 16 Howard 96-68 on Thursday.

Self has been active in team practices.

On March 8, Self went to the hospital “complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns,” the school said previously.

Self, 60, underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for treatment of blocked arteries. The school denied late last week that Self had a heart attack.

Either Kansas or Arkansas will advance to meet the winner of the game between No. 4 UConn and No. 5 St. Mary’s next weekend in the Sweet 16 at Las Vegas.

