Kansas overcomes slow start to blow out Cincinnati

Jason Bean accounted for four touchdowns as Kansas started slowly but then blew out Cincinnati 49-16 on Saturday night in Cincinnati. It gave Kansas its first eight-win season since 2008.

The Jayhawks averaged just over 11 yards per play.

Bean was 13-of-17 for 250 yards and two touchdowns, plus rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (8-4, 5-4 Big 12). Devin Neal rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati finished its first season in the Big 12 at 3-9, 1-8 in the conference. Emory Jones was 15-of-27 for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas scored its fourth straight touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter. Neal scored from 30 yards out to put the Jayhawks up 28-10. It was Neal’s 15th touchdown run of the season.

Cincinnati cut it to 28-16 with a 7-yard halfback option pass from Ryan Montgomery to Dee Wiggins early in the fourth quarter. The 2-point conversion failed.

Kansas put it out of reach on its next drive. Bean hit Quintin Skinner for a 32-yard gain, then ran 43 yards for a touchdown that put the Jayhawks up 35-16. On the next drive, Bean scored on a 50-yard run.

Dylan McDuffie scored a 6-yard touchdown to cap the Jayhawks’ scoring.

It took a little while for the Jayhawks to get traction, but once they did Kansas rolled.

Cincinnati took the opening kickoff and marched 44 yards before stalling on the Kansas 31 and settling for a 49-yard field goal by Carter Brown.

Neither team could get much going until Cobee Bryant picked off a Brady Lichtenberg pass deep in Kansas territory. That sparked the Jayhawks’ offense as they went on a five-play, 77-yard drive. Neal went around the left edge for a 13-yard touchdown run.

After a Cincinnati punt on the next series, Kansas went 66 yards on five plays for a 14-3 lead. Bean hit Jared Casey on a 15-yard touchdown pass. The big play on the drive was a 38-yard run by Neal.

Just before halftime, Jones found Montgomery alone in the left flat and Montgomery waltzed into the end zone, cutting the deficit to 14-10 with 26 seconds left.

But Kansas answered. Casey returned a squib kick to the Kansas 45. Bean found Lawrence Arnold on the first play for a 30-yard gain before finding Mason Fairchild on a 26-yard touchdown with five seconds left.

–Field Level Media