kansas-scores-with-55-seconds-left-to-stun-no.-6-oklahoma

Devin Neal ran for 112 yards, including a 9-yard go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, to lift host Kansas to a 38-33 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday in Lawrence.

It was Kansas’ first win over the Sooners since 1997 and it ended their unbeaten start.

Kanas quarterback Jason Bean had thrown interceptions on each of the previous two drives, but after the Jayhawks’ defense came up with a big stop to get the ball back with 2:15 remaining, Bean went to work.

He hit Lawrence Arnold for a 37-yard pass on fourth-and-six to set up Neal’s 9-yard touchdown run a play later with 55 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) quickly drove inside the Kansas 30 but Dillon Gabriel’s desperation heave was batted out of the back of the end zone as time expired to give the Jayhawks (6-2, 3-2) bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.

The lead changed hands five times in the second half.

Bean threw for 218 yards as Kansas outgained the Sooners 443-436.

Tawee Walker rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown and Gabriel ran for three more, but Walker was banged up in the second half and Oklahoma wasn’t able to run the ball consistently after that.

That was particularly evident after Ethan Downs’ interception gave the ball back to the Sooners with 2:29 left. OU tried three consecutive running plays, gaining a total of three yards before being forced to punt, opening the door for Kansas’ game-winning drive.

Gabriel struggled through the air, going 14 of 19 for 167 yards on a cold, rainy day.

The Jayhawks took the lead early on Mello Dotson’s 37-yard interception return for a touchdown less than six minutes into the game.

Kansas then extended the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter on Daniel Hishaw’s 9-yard touchdown run.

Oklahoma began to gain some momentum after that, moving the ball on the ground effectively as rain started falling. Gabriel capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to put the Sooners on the board.

Walker, suspended for last week’s win over UCF, had five carries on the drive.

After a quick defensive stop, Oklahoma kept up its momentum on the ground, feeding the ball to Walker for four consecutive plays to pick up two first downs.

But the momentum was stalled when lightning sent both teams to the locker room for a delay that lasted nearly an hour.

