kansas-state-ad-gene-taylor-gets-contract-extension

Kansas State and athletic director Gene Taylor agreed to a contract extension through the 2029-30 school year.

The agreement, announced Friday, extends Taylor’s contract through June 30, 2030. He currently is earning $925,000 per academic year, and he’ll receive a bonus of $250,000 at the end of each of the next four contract years.

For the three years following that, the bonus will increase to $500,000.

“K-State is fortunate to have one of the nation’s premier athletic directors in Gene Taylor,” school president Richard Linton said in a news release Friday. “Gene leads with a quiet confidence and steadfast belief in our student-athletes and the coaching staffs who support them — and he has been instrumental in growing our facilities and programs into what they are today.”

Last season, Kansas State won the Big 12 football title and made the Elite Eight in men’s basketball. The Wildcats’ football team is 7-3 (5-2 Big 12) and ranked No. 21 heading into Saturday’s showdown against No. 25 Kansas.

Head basketball coach Jerome Tang was named the 2022-23 Naismith Coach of the Year.

Taylor, 66, was named to his post in April 2017.

