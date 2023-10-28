kansas-state-dominates-houston-41-0

Will Howard was an efficient 15-of-17 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns, but that was more than enough as Kansas State defeated Houston 41-0 Saturday in Manhattan, Kan., in the first meeting between the schools.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12), riding a three-game winning streak, have not allowed a touchdown since the third quarter at Texas Tech Oct. 14. They’ve outscored their opponents 103-3 since that touchdown.

Houston (3-5, 1-4), which has lost three of its past four games, entered Saturday second in the conference in passing yards at 291 yards per game. But the K-State defense held the Cougars to just 95 yards through the air.

Kansas State was balanced on offense, gaining 179 yards on the ground and 215 passing.

DJ Giddens led the Wildcats in rushing with 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston’s Donovan Smith was held to just 13-of-28 passing for 88 yards.

K-State stalled on its first two drives of the second half but extended the lead to 35-0 late in the third after Will Lee III intercepted Smith at the Houston 24-yard line. Giddens ran it in from the 13-yard line.

Avery Johnson found Seth Porter for a 7-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter.

K-State opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard drive, capped with a 12-yard pass from Howard to Garrett Oakley. In their eight games, the Wildcats have scored six touchdowns and kicked one field goal on their opening drives.

The Wildcats didn’t stop there. Howard found Phillip Brooks open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown, capping a 15-play, 89-yard drive early in the second quarter.

Treshaun Ward’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Wildcats a 21-0 lead, and Giddens scored on a 9-yard run to put them up 28-0 late in the first half.

K-State dominated the stats in the first half. The Cats held a 277-83 advantage in total yards. They had 17 first downs, compared to just four for Houston. Howard was 13-of-14 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

