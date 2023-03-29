kansas-state-f-ismael-massoud-to-transfer

Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud will enter the portal as a grad transfer, he announced Wednesday on social media.

Massoud helped the Wildcats reach the Elite Eight by scoring 15 points against Michigan State in the Sweet 16, a 98-93 win in overtime. Massoud shot 5 of 8 from the floor to help the Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight, where they lost to Final Four-bound Florida Atlantic.

“I plan on graduating this spring and entering the transfer portal to finish my last year of college basketball,” Massoud posted, in part, to Twitter.

It’ll be the second transfer for Massoud, who came to K-State after two seasons playing at Wake Forest.

Massoud averages 6.2 points in 116 career games (26 starts) for Wake Forest and K-State.

–Field Level Media