Kansas State needs OT to edge Oral Roberts

Cam Carter recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists and three steals to help Kansas State survive Oral Roberts 88-78 in overtime Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats took control midway through the extra period, scoring the final 12 points to end the game. Carter fueled the run with a steal and three rebounds. Jerome Tang remained perfect in overtime (7-0) as the Kansas State head coach.

The Golden Eagles forced overtime with a Sir Issac Herron dunk with one second remaining.

Arthur Kaluma came off the Kansas State bench to score 20. The Wildcats’ leading scorer, Tylor Perry, who went scoreless in the first half, hit four 3-pointers and wound up with 20 points.

Oral Roberts leading scorer Issac McBride hit the 20-point mark for a fourth straight game, notching 25 on 10-of-16 shooting. Jailen Bedford contributed 23 and seven assists, while Herron and Kareem Thompson each had nine points.

Kansas State (5-2) handled business on the boards, posting a 43-26 rebounding edge, while the team also shot 44.8 percent from the field and outscored the Golden Eagles 40-32 on points in the paint.

Oral Roberts (2-4) canned 10 3-pointers, hitting 80 percent from the 3-point arc in the first half alone (8 of 10).

The Wildcats survived that first-half barrage and built a seven-point lead early in the second half thanks to two Kaluma free throws, a Carter steal and finish and a 3-pointer from Perry.

After Kansas State built the lead to 59-50 at the 11:45 mark on a Kaluma 3-pointer, the Golden Eagles scored eight straight, capped by a Bedford dunk in transition.

With 7:51 to play, Perry sank another trey, and the Wildcats maintained a four- to six-point lead until McBride hit a jumper with 2:42 left to cut the lead to 68-66.

On the Golden Eagles’ next possession, McBride tied the game 68-68 on a runner in the lane.

Perry answered with a minute to play, burying a 3-pointer and free throw after being fouled on the shot. McBride responded with a pair of free throws, and a Perry miss set up Herron’s last-second hoop.

The teams traded runs in the first half, ending the period tied at 41.

