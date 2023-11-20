College Basketball News

Kansas strengthens grip on No. 1; top 9 unchanged in poll

- by FLM Direct-Baller - Leave a Comment
kansas-strengthens-grip-on-no.-1;-top-9-unchanged-in-poll

No. 1 Kansas and the top nine teams remained unchanged as Florida Atlantic tumbled nine spots in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll released Monday.

The Jayhawks (3-0) received 52 of the 61 first-place votes, one more than last week after rallying from 14 points down Tuesday to defeat Kentucky at the Champions Classic in Chicago.

Purdue (3-0), Arizona (5-0), Marquette (3-0), UConn (4-0), Houston (6-0), Tennessee (3-0), Creighton (4-0) and Duke (3-1) held their rankings, with the No. 2 Boilermakers receiving five first-place ballots, the No. 3 Wildcats earning three, and one vote going to the defending champion and No. 5 Huskies.

FAU (2-1) dropped nine spots to No. 19 after a stunning 61-52 loss Saturday against Bryant, replaced at No. 10 by Miami (5-0).

Colorado (3-0) made the biggest leap, climbing seven spots to No. 18.

No. 24 Virginia (4-0) and No. 25 Mississippi State (5-0) joined the Top 25, with Villanova and Illinois dropping out. The Bulldogs are ranked for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The remainder of the AP Top 25:

11. Gonzaga (2-0)
12. Texas A&M (4-0)
13. Baylor (4-0)
14. North Carolina (3-0)
15. Texas (4-0)
16. Kentucky (3-1)
17. Alabama (4-0)
18. Colorado (3-0)
19. Florida Atlantic (2-1)
20. Arkansas (3-1)
21. Michigan State (3-2)
22. James Madison (4-0)
23. Southern California (3-1)
24. Virginia (4-0)
25. Mississippi State (5-0)

–Field Level Media

Related Posts

iowa’s-caitlin-clark-to-join-‘manningcast’-for-eagles-chiefs

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark to join ‘ManningCast’ for Eagles-Chiefs

auburn-and-red-hot-johni-broome-host-alabama-a&m

Auburn and red-hot Johni Broome host Alabama A&M

‘resilient’-ucf-braces-for-challenge-from-charlotte

‘Resilient’ UCF braces for challenge from Charlotte

About FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

View all posts by FLM Direct-Baller →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.