KC, Edwin Allen lead Champs 2023 points standings at the end of Day 4

KINGSTON, Jamaica (April 1) – The final day of the Jamaica High School Boys’ and Girls’ Championships – Champs 2023 – will get underway on Saturday, and defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen High are leading the pack. KC is currently in the top spot for the boys’ standings with 190 points after 21 scored events, while Edwin Allen is leading the girls’ standings with 147 points after 23 events scored.

Hydel High is trailing in second place for the girls’ team rankings with 139.50 points, followed by Holmwood Technical with 99 points, St. Jago High with 89 points, and Immaculate Conception with 48 points rounding out the top five schools. – Read more: Latest Points: Heading into Day 4, Champs 2023 Points Standings

On the boys’ side, KC has a 30-point lead over rival Jamaica College (JC), who finished the fourth day with 160 points. Calabar High follows in third with 95 points, while St. Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) is next with 54 points. St. Jago High (37), Excelsior High (34), and Edwin Allen High (34) are also in the top ten.

The competition has been fierce throughout the championships, thus far, with many talented athletes showing up to deliver for their respective schools. However, KC and Edwin Allen have managed to stay ahead of the competition and will look to close out strong on the final day of the competition by defending their titles.

According to sources, both schools are confident about holding on to their respective leads on Saturday, but I am expecting a strong push from JC on the boys’ side and Hydel on the girls’ side this weekend. Expect a very exciting final day of rivalry on the fifth day!

Day 4: Boys’ and Girls’ Champs 2023 Points Standings

Girls Champs 2023 Points Standings

23 Events Scored

Edwin Allen High – 147 Hydel High – 139.50 Holmwood Technical – 99 St. Jago High – 89 Immaculate Conception – 48 St. Catherine High – 47 Excelsior High – 36.50 Wolmer’s Girls School – 36 St. Elizabeth Technical – 25.50 Alphansus Davis High – 22 St. Mary High – 20.50 Vere Technical – 20.50 Clarendon College – 18 Rhodes Hall High – 12 Camperdown High – 12 Holy Childhood High – 11 Mount Alvernia High – 9 Manchester High – 9 Lacovia High – 7 Campion College – 7 Petersfield High – 7 William Knibb Memorial – 6 Merl Grove High – 5 Ferncourt High – 5 Mannings High – 3 Happy Grove High – 2 Clan Carthy High – 2 Denbigh High – 1 Bridgeport High – 1 Muschett High – 1 The Queen’s School – 0.50

Boys Champs 2023 Points Standings

21 Events Scored