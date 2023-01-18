kc-ndefo-hits-game-winner-as-seton-hall-upends-no.-15-uconn

KC Ndefo made the game-winning putback layup with 1.4 seconds left and Seton Hall stormed back from a 17-point deficit to stun No. 15 UConn

KC Ndefo made the game-winning putback layup with 1.4 seconds left and Seton Hall stormed back from a 17-point deficit to stun No. 15 UConn 67-66 on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.

Down one point in the final seconds of regulation, Seton Hall created an open 3-point look for Femi Odukale. He missed short, but Ndefo snatched up the rebound and was fouled on his putback. He missed the ensuing free throw, but the Huskies had no time to get up a desperation heave.

Odukale made a flying slam dunk with two minutes left to cut the Pirates’ deficit to 64-63. After a stop, Kadary Richmond’s basket gave Seton Hall (12-8, 5-4 Big East) its first lead of the game with 1:12 to go.

Tristen Newton’s free throws put UConn (15-5, 4-5) back on top and each side got one stop before Seton Hall’s final play.

Richmond finished with 18 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Ndefo had 14 points and eight rebounds and Al-Amir Dawes added 11 points in Seton Hall’s fifth win in six games.

Adama Sanogo led UConn with 16 points, Jordan Hawkins scored 13 and Newton had 11 as the Huskies lost for the fifth time in six games following a 14-0 start to the season.

UConn coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young missed the game due to COVID-19. Assistant coaches Tom Moore and Luke Murray shared the coaching duties.

Hawkins drained two early 3-pointers as UConn breezed to a 10-2 lead. Alex Karaban, a freshman, got in on the action several minutes later and the Huskies had their first double-digit lead at 17-7 just 8:04 into the game.

Dre Davis and Tray Jackson knocked down their first 3-point tries to help pull Seton Hall within three, but UConn responded with an 18-4 stretch that included 11 straight points in a span of 1:37.

Donovan Clingan converted a three-point play and Karaban and Newton contributed quick 3-pointers off Seton Hall’s missed shots. Karaban’s third 3-pointer gave the Huskies their largest lead, 37-20.

UConn led 40-26 at halftime thanks to 7-of-15 shooting from deep and Sanogo’s game-high 10 points.

Seton Hall started charging back early in the second half. Dawes’ 3-pointer launched an 8-0 run punctuated by Ndefo’s fastbreak dunk that thrilled the crowd.

UConn scored a five-point possession when Clingan was fouled on a dunk — he missed the free throw, the Huskies got the rebound and Joey Calcaterra buried a trey. Seton Hall drew within three points three more times leading into the dramatic finish.

–Field Level Media