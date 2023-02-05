Keisei Tominaga goes for 30, Nebraska beats Penn St. to end slide

Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 30 points and Nebraska snapped a four-game losing streak with a 72-63 win over Penn State in a Big Ten Conference game on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb.

Tominaga was 12 of 18 from the field and 5 of 10 from 3-point range, scoring the most points for the Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) in conference play since Alonzo Verge Jr. had 31 against Michigan in December 2021.

Nebraska surpassed last year’s win total by shooting 52.9 percent overall and outscoring Penn State 32-16 in the paint. It also had an 18-4 advantage in free-throw attempts.

Penn State (14-9, 5-7) lost its second in a row overall and fifth straight away from home despite 24 points from Seth Lundy, who was 8 of 13 from deep to tie the Pinnacle Bank Arena record for triples and fall one shy of the school record.

Jalen Pickett added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions, who fell into 11th place in the Big Ten standings after entering the weekend just two games out of second.

Down nine at the half, Penn State cut the deficit to 49-44 on Lundy’s seventh trey with 12:25 left, and Andrew Funk’s second triple in a minute got the Nittany Lions within 53-50 with 8:51 remaining. But Nebraska kept responding, as Tominaga hit his fifth 3-pointer to build the lead back to 62-54 with 4:50 to go.

Freshman Jamarques Lawrence iced the game for Nebraska with a 3-pointer with 45.9 seconds remaining to make it 69-60.

The Cornhuskers were stellar at the outset, hitting four of their first five 3-pointers and making 10 of 14 shots overall. An 11-0 run gave them a 26-13 lead with 10:24 left in the first half, and Sam Griesel’s three-point play made it 35-20 with 4:18 left before the break.

Penn State returns home to host Wisconsin on Wednesday, while Nebraska heads to Michigan the same day.

–Field Level Media

