kent-state-standout-g-sincere-carry-enters-nba-draft

Kent State standout guard Sincere Carry is declaring for the NBA draft.

Carry, a two-time first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection, made his announcement via Instagram on Monday.

“I want to thank my coaches and teammates at Kent State University for having my back and creating memories that I will never forget,” Carry said in his post. “Thank you to my family for always being there and sacrificing so much for me. I wouldn’t be in this position today without your unconditional love and support.

“I’m now ready and focused on taking the next step. I am declaring for the 2023 NBA draft.”

Carry averaged 17.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds and recorded 58 steals and made 64 3-pointers in 35 games (all starts) for the Golden Flashes this season. He helped Kent State reach the NCAA Tournament, in which the team lost 71-60 to Indiana in the first round.

Carry was named MAC Player of the Year in 2021-22 after averaging 17.9 points, 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds while making 78 treys and registering 47 steals.

Carry declared for the NBA draft one year ago before later withdrawing his name and returning to Kent State.

Carry started his college career at Duquesne and averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 assists in 63 games (all starts) for the Dukes.

–Field Level Media