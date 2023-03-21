kentucky-dismisses-db-vito-tisdale

Kentucky dismisses DB Vito Tisdale

Kentucky dismissed defensive back Vito Tisdale on Tuesday for violating team rules.

“We have no additional comment on the matter,” Kentucky said in a tweet.

Tisdale missed the entire 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL he sustained during spring practice a year ago.

Tisdale had 21 tackles and a sack in nine games (two starts) for Kentucky in the 2021 season. He appeared in 19 games overall.

“Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and my athletic career at this prestigious university,” Tisdale posted, in part, on Twitter.

–Field Level Media

You might be interested in

Reportng - Field Level Media

Reportng - Field Level Media

Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: