kentucky-freshman-g-cason-wallace-entering-nba-draft

Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace is entering the NBA draft.

“I’m grateful beyond words for the memories we have created together, and I’m honored to be a part of a great community like UK,” he wrote Saturday on Instagram. “I will cherish my time with Big Blue Nation.”

Known in part for his defensive skills, he is a projected lottery pick. He added experience running the team when point guard Sahvir Wheeler was lost for the final six weeks of the season to injury.

“Learning how to play the point guard position the whole game helped,” Wallace told ESPN. “It forced me to step up to another challenge in a new role.”

The 6-foot-4 Wallace was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 32 games.

He scored 21 points, had four assists, two steals and a career-high nine rebounds in a loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A Dallas native, Wallace was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 3 combo guard and No. 10 overall player in the nation.

–Field Level Media