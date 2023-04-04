kentucky-g-antonio-reeves-to-test-nba-draft-waters

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday but will maintain his eligibility by not hiring an agent.

Reeves, who made the announcement on social media, has one more year of eligibility remaining.

“I’ve determined that testing the waters and getting information back from the NBA is the best thing for me at this time,” he posted to Twitter. “I’ve always dreamt of becoming a professional basketball player, and I am focused on fulfilling that dream but I’m keeping my options open.”

Reeves averaged 14.4 points per game for Kentucky this past season, his first with the Wildcats. He was the team’s second-leading scorer, trailing Oscar Tshiebwe (16.5 points).

Reeves transferred to Kentucky from Illinois State after three years.

The 6-foot-5 guard has averages of 13.7 points in 123 games (74 starts) for the Redbirds and Wildcats.

