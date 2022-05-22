Kentucky powers into 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament

Kentucky will head to Hoover for the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday and you can follow the radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

Wildcats’ Win Over Auburn

Jake Plastiak looped a two-run, go-ahead single in the sixth inning and Mason Hazelwood delivered a terrific start before giving way to Tyler Guilfoil as Kentucky clinched its Southeastern Conference Tournament bid with a 6-3 comeback victory in the regular season finale.

Pitching in his final home game, Hazelwood was excellent and retired the final 13 batters he faced before a lightning delay ended his day after five innings. He allowed just one run on two hits and struck out six, his only blemish a two-out RBI double in the first.

Kentucky (30-24, 12-18) now has won four series against top 20 opponents, tied for the most top 10 wins in the SEC and has five victories vs. the RPI top five.

The Wildcats trailed 1-0 entering the sixth when Daniel Harris IV opened the inning with a double before racing home from second on an errant pickoff throw. Ryan Ritter, Adam Fogel and Devin Burkes all drew walks to load the bases for Plastiak, who served a liner over the shortstop’s head to give the Cats a lead they’d never relinquish. John Thrasher and Hunter Jump each followed with RBI singles as the Cats took control.

NOTES