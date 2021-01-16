Kentucky vs. Auburn: Who Is The Favorite? How Can I Watch Live

After a somewhat revived run in recent fixtures does Kentucky starts as the favorite to beat Auburn on Saturday? Unfortunately, that’s not the case as the latest William Hill Sportsbook odds is listing Auburn as the favorite vs. the Wildcats this weekend.
The Tigers open as the -3.0 point favorite for the contest at Auburn Arena, with the money line at -160 for the home side. Kentucky is at +140, with the over-under for the points total sitting at 147.5.
How To Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky Live Coverage
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: UK Sports Network
- Watch
- Listen
- Live Stats
After losing six straight games to start the season at 1-6, Kentucky (4-7, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) has been slowly finding its way back and has won three of the last four games before falling to Alabama, 85-65 in a blowout loss.
Tuesday night’s defeat to the Crimson Tide snapped a run of three straight wins for the Wildcats, who are beginning to show some sign of confidence.
Three players reached double-digits in scoring for Kentucky against Alabama, with Isaiah Jackson finishing with 14 points off the bench, Devin Askew scoring 12, and Keion Brooks Jr. adding 10.
“We didn’t show up today, we didn’t execute that well,” Askew said after the loss.
Meanwhile, Auburn (7-6, 1-4) picked up its first conference win against the winless Georgia on Wednesday to snap a four-game losing streak and eased off .500 overall this campaign.
Freshman Sharife Cooper was the highlighted player for the Tigers in the win after he finished with 28 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, and two steals.
Cooper who was only cleared to play by the NCAA last week, is averaging 27 points, 4.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 2.5 steals in two games.
Allen Flanigan is averaging 13.8 points with 5.1 rebounds and shooting 50.0% from the field for Kentucky after 13 games, while Justin Powell is putting out 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is also shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range.
The Wildcats will be hoping to take better care of the ball against Auburn after its offense turned it over 14.9 times per game coming into this contest.