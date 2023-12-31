keshon-gilbert's-triple-double-powers-iowa-state-past-new-hampshire

Keshon Gilbert recorded a triple-double to help Iowa State improve its home record to 9-0 with an 85-70 triumph over visiting New Hampshire on Sunday in Ames, Iowa, in the final nonconference game for each team.

Gilbert finished the game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He became the eighth player in the program's history with a triple-double.

The Cyclones (11-2) received 16 points, five rebounds and six assists from Tamin Lipsey, 15 points from Milan Momcilovic and 13 from Tre King.

New Hampshire (8-5) was within eight points at halftime, but Iowa State gained control with a 10-0 run at the start of the second half.

New Hampshire's Clarence Daniels posted game highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds. New Hampshire also received 13 points and five rebounds from Jaxson Baker.

Hason Ward returned to action after missing Iowa State's last nine games with a foot injury. He had 10 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes, including a layup that put Iowa State in front 79-50 -- its largest lead of the game -- with 8:30 to play.

Curtis Jones added 10 points and six rebounds for Iowa State. The Cyclones had 17 fast-break points.

Iowa State scored the game's first eight points and led 16-3 3:44 into the contest. The Cyclones led 43-21 with 3:16 remaining in the first half, but New Hampshire ended the half on a 14-0 run and trailed 43-35 at halftime. The Cyclones missed their last seven field-goal attempts in the half.

Momcilovic's 3-pointer capped the Cyclones' 10-0 run to start the second half and hand them a 53-35 lead with 16:38 to play.

New Hampshire, which never led in the game, committed 18 turnovers.

Iowa State has won its last 27 nonconference home games.

--Field Level Media

