NEW YORK (Sporting Alert) ——Kevin Durant collected a triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists and the Brooklyn Nets blew out the New York Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday. The Nets were beating the Knicks for the eighth consecutive time.

The fit again Seth Curry came off the bench to score a season-high 23 points and made six of his 11 attempted 3-pointers, while Edmond Sumner, who was making his fourth straight start in place of the suspended Kyrie Irving, finished with a season-best 18 points and five rebounds for the Nets (5-7) who have now won three of the last four games.

Nic Claxton ended with 12 points and six rebounds, Joe Harris scored 10 points and Royce O’Neale ended with 10 rebounds and six points in the win for Brooklyn, which handed new head coach Jacque Vaughn a win in his first game in the new role.

Julius Randle paced New York with 24 points on 7 for 15 shooting, which including four 3-points to go along with his 10 rebounds.

RJ Barrett added 16 points and seven rebounds and Jalen Brunson finished with 14 pointsfor the Knicks, who fell to 5-6 this season.

Brooklyn’s eighth straight win over New York tonight sees the team matching its second-longest winning streak ever against the Knicks.

The Nets, who used several runs to set up the victory tonight, jumped out to a 24-8 lead take take control of the contest before increasing the advantage to 50-30 on a Curry 26-foot three point jumper early in the second quarter.

Brooklyn went into the halftime break up 69-44 and never gave the Knicks a chance to get back into the contest.

NEW YORK KNICKS vs BROOKLYN NETS – STATS SUMMARY

NEW YORK (85)

Barrett 5-14 4-8 16, Randle 7-15 6-9 24, Sims 3-3 1-2 7, Brunson 4-14 5-5 14, Reddish 0-7 0-0 0, Toppin 2-7 1-1 5, Hartenstein 1-2 0-0 2, Fournier 2-7 0-0 6, Mykhailiuk 2-2 0-1 6, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Grimes 1-1 0-0 3, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 1-8 0-0 2, Rose 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 28-87 17-26 85.

BROOKLYN (112)

Durant 10-19 8-10 29, O’Neale 2-7 0-0 6, Claxton 5-7 2-5 12, Harris 4-11 0-0 10, Sumner 7-10 1-2 18, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-6 0-0 6, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 7-13 3-3 23, Duke Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 42-87 14-20 112.

3-Point Goals–New York 12-43 (Randle 4-8, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Barrett 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Grimes 1-1, Brunson 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, McBride 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Rose 0-3, Reddish 0-4, Quickley 0-6), Brooklyn 14-34 (Curry 6-11, Sumner 3-4, O’Neale 2-4, Harris 2-6, Durant 1-5, Edwards 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Mills 0-2). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–New York 46 (Randle 11), Brooklyn 55 (Durant 12). Assists–New York 21 (Quickley 4), Brooklyn 30 (Durant 12). Total Fouls–New York 18, Brooklyn 22. A–18,156 (17,732)

—Sportradar