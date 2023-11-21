kevin-mccullar-makes-school-history-as-no.-1-kansas-tops-chaminade

Kevin McCullar became the first player in Kansas history to record back-to-back triple-doubles as the No. 1-ranked Jayhawks defeated Chaminade 83-56 on Monday in the opening round of the Maui Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii. McCullar had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory.

McCullar had the third triple-double game in school history in the Jayhawks’ victory 89-84 over Kentucky in their last game.

The Jayhawks never trailed, but they also struggled to open a comfortable lead. Their lead didn’t reach 20 points until 13:09 remained in the game.

The Jayhawks, who outrebounded Chaminade 41-26, will play the winner of the final first-round game between No. 4 Marquette and UCLA late Monday night.

Hunter Dickinson, who was 15-of-18 from the floor, had 31 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas (4-0).

Chaminade (1-3) was led by Jamir Thomas, Ross Reeves and Wyatt Lowell, who each finished with 12 points.

The Jayhawks gradually pulled away in the second half, but then the Silverswords came back. A 7-0 run cut the deficit to 16 points midway through the second half. But Kansas pulled away late.

Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr., whose mom died of cancer Friday, did not start the game but entered with 14:14 left in the first half. He played 26 minutes, scoring eight points. Adams arrived in Honolulu mid-afternoon Monday, along with his father and sister.

Kansas pulled away quickly in the first half, opening up an 18-7 lead. But the Jayhawks couldn’t add to that lead. The largest lead of the half was 14.

Kansas held Chaminade to just 32.3 percent shooting (10-of-31), including 2-of-12 from 3-point range in the first half.

Chaminade used a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 25-20 with 6:22 left in the half. But the Jayhawks ended the half on a 14-7 run to take a 39-27 lead into halftime.

Thomas and Reeves led the Silverswords with six points each. Kansas was led by Dickinson with 15 points and six rebounds.

