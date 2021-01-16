Kevona Davis To Make College Debut Over 60m At Corky Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Talented Jamaican junior sprinter Kevona Davis will open her college career with Texas this weekend when she lines up in the women’s 60 meters dash at the 2021 Corky Classic indoor meet on Saturday (Jan. 16).
Davis, who is currently one of the most highly-rated young sprinters for Jamaica, decided to move overseas to further her development at the Longhorns and she will be hoping to get her season off to a positive start this weekend.
The 19-year-old will make her debut for Texas in the short sprint where she will run from lane 4 in the second heat at the meet hosting by Texas Tech University, at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas.
Davis is a 100m World Youth Championships bronze medalist from 2017 and she owns personal bests of 11.16 seconds for the 100m and 22.72 secs over the 200m.
The heats of the women’s 60m will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.
