keyon-menifield-jr.-powers-arkansas-past-unc-wilmington

Keyon Menifield Jr. finished with a career-high 32 points in just his third game with Arkansas, leading the Razorbacks to a 106-90 victory over visiting UNC Wilmington on Saturday at Fayetteville, Ark.

Tramon Mark poured in 18 points, reserve Jalen Graham added 16 points, Davonte Davis supplied 14 points and Trevon Brazile provided 12 points and eight rebounds for the Razorbacks (9-4), who won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Trazarien White scored 28 points off the bench, Shykeim Phillips posted 25 points and reserve KJ Jenkins had 10 points for UNC Wilmington (9-3), which won earlier this season at Kentucky but couldn't repeat that success against a different Southeastern Conference team.

The teams combined to take 77 free throws Saturday -- 43 for Arkansas, which scored 58 points in the second half to push its home record to 7-1.

Menifield, who had a team-high five assists, was 8-for-14 from the floor and 13-for-17 on free throws. The former Washington point guard had a total of 13 points in two previous games with the team.

Menifield and Davis each made three 3-pointers, though the rest of the team shot a combined 1-for-8 from long range. Arkansas shot 52.4 percent from the floor compared to UNCW's 42.4.

UNCW trailed 50-44 before Menifield's three-point play. Arkansas led 53-50 with 17:26 left before the spread slowly grew.

Graham hit back-to-back jumpers to give Arkansas an 81-63 lead before the eight-minute mark.

The Seahawks led 23-20 through the first 10 minutes. Arkansas scored 11 of the last 16 points in the first half to take a 48-42 lead to the break.

--Field Level Media

