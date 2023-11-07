Posted inCollege Basketball News

Khalif Battle, No. 14 Arkansas dominate Alcorn State

Khalif Battle scored 21 points in his debut for No. 14 Arkansas and the Razorbacks cruised to a 93-59 win over Alcorn State on Monday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Battle, a transfer from Temple, contributed a combination of flashy dunks and sticky defense while knocking down 8 of 9 free throws in pairing with another newcomer in a sparkling showing.

Houston transfer Tramon Mark made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points — all in the first 25 minutes of the game — and sophomore big man Trevon Brazile added 13 points and six rebounds. He set the tone early with a powerful one-handed flush in the lane over two defenders that staked Arkansas to a 17-10 lead.

The Razorbacks (1-0) had 20 assists on 28 field goals in the game.

Arkansas went up by 30, 84-54, with four minutes to play as the Razorbacks’ 11th player of the game got in the scoring column.

Senior guard Jeremiah Gambrell led the Braves (0-1) with 17 points and point guard Byron Joshua had 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting. He had four turnovers and two assists in a one-on-one matchup with Arkansas’ lockdown defender Davonte Davis.

Arkansas finished the game shooting 51.9 percent from the field (28-for-54) and 40 percent from the arc (12 of 30).

–Field Level Media

