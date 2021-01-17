Knicks Rout Celtics 105-75; Walker Plays 20mins: Watch Video
The New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 105-75 easily on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak. Julius Randle scored 20 points with 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals to lead the way for the Knicks.
Randle shot 7 of 14 from the field in 31 minutes. RJ Barrett added 19 points and 11 rebounds, rookie Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and eight assists and fellow classmate Obi Toppin ended with 12 points and five rebounds for New York (6-8), which shot 47.5% from the floor.
Watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics – Full Game Highlights
Jaylen Brown had 25 points and six rebounds to lead the short-handed Boston (8-4). Kemba Walker started and played 20 minutes for the Celtics, but made 3 of 13 shots, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with nine points, four assists, and three steals.
The All-Star point guard who missed the start of the season to recover fully from his ailing left knee problem and practiced very little with his teammates left the game for good in the third quarter after taking a shot to the ribs under the basket in the third quarter.
Robert Williams III and Jayson Tatum, who both tested positive for COVID-19, missed the game for Boston, as did several other players due to contact tracing.
Sunday’s defeat came on the back of a season-lowest for points for the Celtics.
Reggie Bullock scored 11 points with seven rebounds for the Knicks, who shot 47.5% from the field on 38 of 80 shooting and outrebounded Boston 53-43.