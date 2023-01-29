kris-murray-leads-iowa-past-rutgers-93-82

Kris Murray scored a game-high 24 points and Iowa shot 50 percent from 3-point range to beat visiting Rutgers 93-82 Sunday afternoon in Iowa City.

Ahron Ulis scored 16 points and Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins added 11 apiece for the Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who broke a two-game slide.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery played for the first time since Jan. 1, returning from a leave of absence he took to address anxiety. He had nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.

Aundre Hyatt scored all 16 of his points in the second half to lead five Rutgers players in double figures. Clifford Omoruyi posted 15 points and eight rebounds, Mawot Mag had 12 points, Paul Mulcahy had 11 points and 13 assists and Cam Spencer added 10 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4).

Rutgers outshot Iowa from the field, 50.8 percent to 43.3 percent, but the Hawkeyes made 12 of 24 3-pointers and 29 of 34 free throws to make the difference.

The 93 points were the most Rutgers has allowed this season. The previous high, 76, also came against Iowa when the Hawkeyes beat the Scarlet Knights three weeks ago in Piscataway, N.J.

Patrick McCaffery entered the game off the bench to a standing ovation 6:05 into the game and two minutes later made his first shot, a 3-pointer that gave Iowa its first lead of the game at 15-14.

Tony Perkins’ triple with 4:53 left broke a 29-29 tie and launched a 16-5 run to end the half. Ulis made a layup in the closing seconds to expand Iowa’s lead to 45-34 at the half.

The Hawkeyes were 50 percent from beyond the arc in the first half (8 of 16), with seven players sinking at least one 3-pointer.

Iowa held Rutgers at bay for the first 10 minutes of the second half. Patrick McCaffery returned to the game and knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to keep Iowa up by 10.

But Hyatt answered each McCaffery shot with a triple of his own. He made 3-pointers on three consecutive Rutgers possessions, and a 9-0 stretch brought the Scarlet Knights within 68-67 with 8:05 left.

Filip Rebraca scored the next four points for Iowa and Josh Dix made an open 3-pointer to make it 75-67.

Mulcahy’s drive to the hoop cut Rutgers’ deficit to 80-75 with 2:49 remaining, but Iowa iced the game with two free throws and Connor McCaffery’s 3-pointer, making it a 10-point game with 1:14 to go.

